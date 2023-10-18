copy link
Web3 Social Platform Friend.Tech Recovers From DoS Attack
Binance News
2023-10-18 02:24
According to Foresight News, Web3 social platform friend.tech experienced performance issues today due to a denial of service (DoS) attack on its chat server. The application has now resumed normal operation.
