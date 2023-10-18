Cerebrum Tech Raises $1.8 Million In Funding At $15 Million Valuation

According to Foresight News, AI, gaming, and Web3 solutions provider Cerebrum Tech has announced the completion of a $1.8 million funding round at a valuation of $15 million. The round was led by Boğaziçi Ventures, with participation from venture capital fund Inveo Ventures Coinvestment. Cerebrum Tech primarily offers generative AI, Web3, and gaming solutions to institutional clients, including the creation of 3D avatars and metaverse experiences. The company also utilizes blockchain technology and decentralized principles to develop immersive gaming platforms and applications, allowing players to own in-game assets.

