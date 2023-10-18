copy link
THORChain Announces Complete Distribution Of RUNE Tokens
Binance News
2023-10-18 01:23
According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading protocol THORChain has announced that its RUNE tokens have been fully distributed to the protocol and reserves. The treasury now holds only 7 million RUNE, accounting for 2% of the circulating supply, to fund the ecosystem. All original seed, team, and investor tokens were unlocked several months ago. All participating venture capitalists have exited.
