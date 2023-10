THORChain Announces Complete Distribution Of RUNE Tokens

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-chain trading protocol THORChain has announced that its RUNE tokens have been fully distributed to the protocol and reserves. The treasury now holds only 7 million RUNE, accounting for 2% of the circulating supply, to fund the ecosystem. All original seed, team, and investor tokens were unlocked several months ago. All participating venture capitalists have exited.