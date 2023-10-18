X Platform Launches 'Not A Bot' Test In New Zealand And Philippines

According to Foresight News, X Platform, formerly known as Twitter, announced the launch of a new test called 'Not A Bot' in New Zealand and the Philippines starting from October 17. Under this test, new and unverified accounts are required to register for a $1 annual subscription in order to post and interact with other posts. Existing users will not be affected by this test. The aim of the new test is to reduce spam, platform manipulation, and bot activity, while balancing platform accessibility and minimal fees. X Platform stated that profit is not the driving factor in this test plan.

