Sam Bankman-Fried Meets With Political Figures And Investors In New York

According to Foresight News, Sam Bankman-Fried has met with several political figures and investors in New York, as revealed by the testimony of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation. Notable meetings include a photographed encounter between SBF and either Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih or the head of its sovereign wealth fund, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, as reported by Forbes magazine. In March 2022, SBF dined with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Osteria La Baia, an Italian restaurant near the Museum of Modern Art. Additionally, SBF has plans to meet with New York Governor Kathy Hochul at The Capital Grille steakhouse in September 2022. Furthermore, an email revealed that 32 funds, including George Soros and Morgan Stanley, had requested to attend a collective dinner with SBF.

