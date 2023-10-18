Digital Identity Solution Prove Identity Raises $40 Million in Funding Led by MassMutual Ventures and Capital One Ventures

According to Foresight News, digital identity solution provider Prove Identity has successfully raised $40 million in financing. The funding round was led by MassMutual Ventures and Capital One Ventures. The funds raised will be used to launch new business support and anti-fraud use cases, as well as to continue expanding Prove's global operations. Prove Identity offers a range of services aimed at helping businesses verify the identities of their customers and users, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring compliance with relevant regulations. The company's solutions are used by a variety of industries, including financial services, e-commerce, and telecommunications. The latest funding round will enable Prove Identity to further develop its technology and expand its presence in the global market. The company plans to use the funds to support new business initiatives and to enhance its anti-fraud capabilities, helping businesses protect themselves and their customers from the growing threat of identity theft and other forms of online fraud.

