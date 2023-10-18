copy link
Darewise Entertainment Raises $3.5 Million in Private Funding Round
2023-10-18 00:13
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has announced that its subsidiary Darewise Entertainment has completed a $3.5 million private funding round. Investors in the round included Gamefi Ventures, London Real Ventures, Citizen Capital, Blocore, Animoca Ventures, and Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu. Darewise Entertainment plans to launch a token based on the Bitcoin blockchain, which is expected to be introduced in early 2024 with the support of ApeCoin strategic technology provider Horizen Labs.
