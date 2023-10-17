Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Baidu Releases Ernie 4.0 AI Chatbot With Enhanced Capabilities

Binance News
2023-10-17 18:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Baidu, a leading Chinese technology company, has launched version 4.0 of its popular artificial intelligence (AI) large language model (LLM) chatbot, Ernie. CEO Robin Li claims that the updated model's overall performance is on par with GPT-4. The new Ernie model has been improved in four key areas: understanding, generation, reasoning, and memory. In terms of understanding, Baidu reports significant enhancements in human-computer interaction. Ernie Bot can now accurately interpret out-of-order statements, vague expressions, and implied meanings in text. Notably, the model has been trained in both Chinese languages and English, which has traditionally been a challenge for LLM engineers. Compared to previous versions, Ernie 4.0 has also made substantial progress in the quality and speed of generating images, videos, and coherent copy. In the reasoning category, CEO Robin Li demonstrated the model's advanced analytical problem-solving capabilities by posing a complex question. Unlike past LLM models, Ernie provided a correct answer, along with text and imagery. Lastly, the 4.0 update expanded Ernie's memory capabilities. Although there is no scientific evidence that LLMs or AI systems can reason or have actual memory, the model's ability to process problems and recall prompts and outputs from previous sessions is comparable to ChatGPT. According to Robin Li, Ernie Bot can remember previously generated content even after five rounds of conversation and writing thousands of words.
View full text