Ethereum Layer-2 NFT Scaling Solution Immutable Delays Vesting of $67 Million in Token Rewards

Binance News
2023-10-17 17:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, developers of Ethereum layer-2 nonfungible tokens (NFT) scaling solution Immutable (IMX) have decided to delay the vesting of 125 million IMX in token rewards, worth $67 million at the time of publication, to July 2024. Immutable's co-founder, Robbie Ferguson, announced the move on October 17, stating that it is aimed at enhancing the project's long-term sustainability. Ferguson also mentioned that when the tokens are eventually unlocked, they will be done on a linear monthly vesting schedule over time, instead of a cliff. Ferguson revealed that there are over 200 funded games built on Immutable and that the project's treasury has approximately four years of runway for its 270 staff. Currently, 52% of Immutable's 2 billion tokens are reserved for project development and ecosystem incentives. As part of its roadmap, the project plans to launch its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine (zkEVM) alongside cross-rollup liquidity. Additionally, its ecosystem blockchain games are set to debut within the next 12 months. In March 2022, Cointelegraph reported that Immutable raised $200 million in its Series C funding round led by Singaporean state-owned investment firm Temasek, with participation from Animoca Brands, Tencent, Arrington Capital, and Princeville Capital. The funding was intended to improve Immutable's layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum and scale the Immutable Gaming Studio.
