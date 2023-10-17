Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

New Fund Unbroken Chain to Raise $5 Million for Trading NFTs on Bitcoin Blockchain

Binance News
2023-10-17 15:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, a new fund called Unbroken Chain, backed by the owner of Bitcoin Magazine, plans to raise $5 million to actively trade Ordinals and inscriptions, which are at the core of the NFTs-on-Bitcoin mania that created buzz and congestion earlier this year on the oldest and largest blockchain. The fund will be led by Asher Corson, portfolio manager at Consolidated Trading, with general partners including UXTO Management, the fund arm of Bitcoin Magazine owner BTC Inc., and Isabel Foxen Duke, the former communications director of Ordinals creator Casey Rodarmor. Unbroken Chain claims to be the first managed fund to actively trade Ordinals and inscriptions, including BRC-20 tokens, a category whose name is inspired by the ubiquitous ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. Anonymous BRC-20 creator 'Domo' is also backing the Unbroken Chain fund. The fund has already started investing early contributions of $1.5 million, with initial assets including a Bitcoin Rock from the first contiguous collection of inscribed Ordinals, purchased on September 20 for 3 BTC (approximately $85,000). Ordinals is a protocol that allows non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to be stored on the Bitcoin blockchain by embedding data, known as 'inscriptions,' into smaller BTC transactions. While Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens could bring greater utility to Bitcoin, they are controversial among some developers who believe that they are clogging up the network, raising fees, and 'polluting' the blockchain with data unrelated to Satoshi Nakamoto's mission of a peer-to-peer system of money transfer. UTXO Management investor and Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey expressed excitement about leading the charge of institutional investment directly into Ordinals assets.
View full text