Fantom Foundation Wallets Suffer Losses Due To Attacks

According to Foresight News, the Fantom Foundation has experienced attacks on some of its wallets on both Ethereum and Fantom platforms. CertiK, a security monitoring firm, has confirmed the losses incurred due to these attacks. On the Fantom platform, the Fantom Foundation Wallet 20 suffered a loss of approximately $470,000. Meanwhile, on the Ethereum platform, the Fantom Foundation Wallet 18 lost at least $187,000.

