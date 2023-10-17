The Sandbox Hires Former PlayStation, Apple Executive Nicola Sebastiani As Chief Content Officer

According to Foresight News, The Sandbox has announced the appointment of Nicola Sebastiani as its Chief Content Officer. Sebastiani has previously worked with companies such as PlayStation, Apple, Square Enix, and Ubisoft. In his new role at The Sandbox, he will be responsible for driving the development of the creator community, including supporting creators in publishing engaging experiences on LAND, overseeing game publishing and production, and integrating the existing 400+ partners to attract creators and players.

