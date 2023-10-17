Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BitGo Acquires HeightZero to Expand Crypto Services for Wealth Managers

Binance News
2023-10-17 13:34
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency custody specialist BitGo has acquired HeightZero, a company that provides software tools for wealth managers whose clients may want to invest a portion of their portfolios in crypto and digital assets. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Cryptocurrency has a reputation for fast-paced, speculative, and complex trading strategies. Many institutional players and some original crypto firms are looking to offer secure long-term holdings with a focus on mainstream wealth managers and regulated investment advisors (RIAs). BitGo CEO Mike Belshe believes that the likely imminent approval of a spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF should be a wake-up call to wealth managers and RIAs. He suggests that RIAs should be contacting BitGo and using HeightZero's services to get qualified custody before the ETF is approved, as there will be massive demand for bitcoin when it happens. HeightZero handles portfolio rebalancing, statement generation, tax loss harvesting, and automated billing for crypto clients. The firm had been using BitGo custody for some time before joining the larger company. BitGo recently raised $100 million and is known to be on the acquisition trail, with HeightZero being a strategic example of their expansion plans.
View full text