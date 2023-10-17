copy link
Standard Chartered Subsidiary Zodia Custody Australia to Launch Digital Asset Custody Platform
2023-10-17 12:47
According to Foresight News, Zodia Custody Australia, a subsidiary of Standard Chartered's cryptocurrency custody institution Zodia Custody, has announced the launch of its digital asset custody platform SAF3 for institutional clients in Australia. National Australia Bank (NAB) has partnered with Zodia Custody for a proof of concept, aimed at testing the bank-grade credentials of the SAF3 platform. Zodia Custody Australia plans to launch SAF3 and a suite of enhanced services in 2024, enabling institutions to manage their digital asset activities on a single platform.
