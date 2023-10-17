Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Drake Loses $850,000 Bitcoin Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Boxing Match

Binance News
2023-10-17 12:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, popular Canadian musician Drake lost an $850,000 bitcoin bet on the recent boxing match between American influencer Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Drake had bet on Paul to win by knockout using the cryptocurrency betting platform Stake. However, Paul won by points, and Danis was disqualified for causing a mass brawl after the final bell, resulting in Drake losing his bet. This is not the first time Drake has lost a significant amount on sports bets. In May last year, he bet $234,000 worth of BTC on Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix, only for Max Verstappen to win the race. Later, he wagered $600,000 worth of bitcoin on English soccer team Arsenal to beat Leeds United and on FC Barcelona to win against Real Madrid, but both bets were unsuccessful. Earlier this year, Drake lost $400,000 in BTC after Jake Paul, Logan Paul's brother, lost his fight against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. These losses have led to the creation of the phrase 'the Drake curse' to describe the rapper's history of unsuccessful sports bets.
View full text