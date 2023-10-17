Drake Loses $850,000 Bitcoin Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Boxing Match

According to CryptoPotato, popular Canadian musician Drake lost an $850,000 bitcoin bet on the recent boxing match between American influencer Logan Paul and MMA fighter Dillon Danis. Drake had bet on Paul to win by knockout using the cryptocurrency betting platform Stake. However, Paul won by points, and Danis was disqualified for causing a mass brawl after the final bell, resulting in Drake losing his bet. This is not the first time Drake has lost a significant amount on sports bets. In May last year, he bet $234,000 worth of BTC on Ferrari's driver Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix, only for Max Verstappen to win the race. Later, he wagered $600,000 worth of bitcoin on English soccer team Arsenal to beat Leeds United and on FC Barcelona to win against Real Madrid, but both bets were unsuccessful. Earlier this year, Drake lost $400,000 in BTC after Jake Paul, Logan Paul's brother, lost his fight against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. These losses have led to the creation of the phrase 'the Drake curse' to describe the rapper's history of unsuccessful sports bets.

