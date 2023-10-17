copy link
dYdX Trading Inc. Becomes A Public Benefit Corporation
2023-10-17 12:25
According to Foresight News, dYdX founder Antonio has announced that dYdX Trading Inc. has officially updated its charter to become a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). Antonio stated that as an open-source software developer, they will not operate or generate transaction fee revenue from dYdX V4, and they highly value staying in sync with the community as much as possible. As a public benefit company, they will still be a for-profit company, but this allows him and the board to not only maximize shareholder value but also act in the public interest.
