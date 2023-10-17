copy link
create picture
more
Former Microsoft Executive Vassilis Tziokas Joins Matter Labs As Business Development Director
Binance News
2023-10-17 12:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Vassilis Tziokas, the former global head of Web3 and artificial intelligence business development and strategy at Microsoft, has joined Matter Labs as the director of business development. Matter Labs is the developer of zkSync, a popular scaling solution for Ethereum.
View full text