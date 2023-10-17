copy link
Cryptocurrency Trading App VIBRA Ceases Operations In Nigeria
2023-10-17 11:53
According to Foresight News, the cryptocurrency trading app VIBRA, launched by African Blockchain Lab, has ceased operations in Nigeria since July this year. Vincent Li, co-founder of African Blockchain Lab and founding partner of Web3 accelerator Adaverse, stated that the business is currently undergoing a transformation, but did not reveal any details. African Blockchain Lab had completed a $6 million funding round in December 2021, with investors including Lateral Frontiers and Dragonfly Capital.
