Cryptocurrency Trading App VIBRA Ceases Operations In Nigeria

According to Foresight News, the cryptocurrency trading app VIBRA, launched by African Blockchain Lab, has ceased operations in Nigeria since July this year. Vincent Li, co-founder of African Blockchain Lab and founding partner of Web3 accelerator Adaverse, stated that the business is currently undergoing a transformation, but did not reveal any details. African Blockchain Lab had completed a $6 million funding round in December 2021, with investors including Lateral Frontiers and Dragonfly Capital.

