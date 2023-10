GnosisDAO Withdraws 5,500 wstETH From Maker And Exchanges 4,800 wstETH For USDC

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, GnosisDAO recently withdrew 5,500 wstETH (approximately $9.96 million) from Maker. Shortly after, the organization exchanged 4,800 wstETH (approximately $8.69 million) for USDC through CoW Swap. The withdrawal and subsequent exchange of wstETH for USDC indicate a significant transaction involving GnosisDAO, Maker, and CoW Swap. Further details about the reasons behind the transaction or its potential impact on the involved parties have not been provided.