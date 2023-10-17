GnosisDAO Withdraws 5,500 wstETH From Maker And Exchanges 4,800 wstETH For USDC

According to Foresight News, GnosisDAO recently withdrew 5,500 wstETH (approximately $9.96 million) from Maker. Shortly after, the organization exchanged 4,800 wstETH (approximately $8.69 million) for USDC through CoW Swap. The withdrawal and subsequent exchange of wstETH for USDC indicate a significant transaction involving GnosisDAO, Maker, and CoW Swap. Further details about the reasons behind the transaction or its potential impact on the involved parties have not been provided.

View full text