Banking Regulators Propose Consultation on Crypto Asset Risk Disclosure

According to Foresight News, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision has released a consultation on the disclosure of crypto asset risks by banks, following the prudential standards for handling crypto asset risks finalized in December 2022. The consultation document proposes a standardized disclosure form and template for banks to disclose their crypto asset risks, with a proposed implementation date of January 1, 2025. Under the proposal, banks would be required to disclose qualitative information on activities related to crypto assets, as well as quantitative information on the risk exposure, related capital, and liquidity requirements of crypto assets. Banks would also need to provide accounting classification details for their crypto asset and crypto liability risk exposures.

