South Korea's Financial Regulator To Announce Virtual Asset Standards In January
Binance News
2023-10-17 09:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, South Korea's financial regulatory authority is set to establish standards for virtual asset listing processes, internal management, issuance, and circulation volumes. These standards will be based on the supplementary opinions of the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, which was enacted in June this year. The outline is expected to be announced around January next year.
