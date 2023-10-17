Animoca Brands Subsidiary Forj Launches APE Accelerator

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands subsidiary Forj has officially launched the APE Accelerator and opened applications for the first batch of projects. Animoca Brands stated that the accelerator is a community-driven Web3 accelerator funded by ApeCoin DAO, aiming to promote the development of the ApeCoin ecosystem and increase the utility of APE tokens. The proposal to launch the Ape Accelerator by Forj was previously approved through a community vote by the ApeCoin DAO.

View full text