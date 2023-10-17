Platypus Finance Attacker Transfers Stolen Funds to Multisig Address

According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that the attacker of stablecoin trading project Platypus Finance has transferred approximately 41,000 sAVAX and 104,700 WAVAX, worth around $1.4 million, to a Platypus multisig address. Previously, Foresight News reported that on October 12, a security incident occurred at Platypus, resulting in a loss of about $2.2 million from the sAVAX-AVAX pool.

View full text