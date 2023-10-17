copy link
create picture
more
Platypus Finance Attacker Transfers Stolen Funds to Multisig Address
Binance News
2023-10-17 08:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield has detected that the attacker of stablecoin trading project Platypus Finance has transferred approximately 41,000 sAVAX and 104,700 WAVAX, worth around $1.4 million, to a Platypus multisig address. Previously, Foresight News reported that on October 12, a security incident occurred at Platypus, resulting in a loss of about $2.2 million from the sAVAX-AVAX pool.
View full text