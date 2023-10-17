Rabby Wallet Launches DApp Security-Focused Desktop Client

According to Foresight News, Rabby Wallet, developed by DeBank, has announced the launch of Rabby Desktop, a DApp security-focused client. This new desktop client allows users to securely access DApps through various methods, including domain names, IPFS, ENS, or local files, reducing single-point vulnerabilities. Rabby Desktop supports a wide range of hardware and mobile wallets, such as Ledger, Trezor, Onekey, Keystone, AirGap Vault, Cool Wallet, MetaMask Mobile, Trust Wallet, and TokenPocket. The Rabby Desktop client is now open source.

