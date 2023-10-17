LINK Gains 30% in 5 Weeks as Chainlink Whales Accumulate

According to CryptoPotato, on-chain data from analytics provider Santiment reveals that LINK has gained 30% over the past five weeks. Whale wallets holding 100,000 to 1 million LINK tokens have reportedly accumulated aggressively, with $38.5 million worth added in the past week alone. These moves are considered more relevant than small retail traders taking profits. Chainlink recently posted its latest adoption update, stating that there were nine new integrations of five Chainlink services. These were deployed on several different chains, including Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon. The services and integrations included DeFi and Web3 platforms. Chainlink's cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP) is well-positioned to connect the many private and public blockchains that will exist for the real-world asset tokenization. Tokenized RWAs need connectivity between blockchains to access counterparties and liquidity. Chainlink also provides services like Proof of Reserve and data feeds that showcase necessary data to enrich tokenized assets as they flow between chains. LINK's price has gained marginally on the day, trading at $7.48 at the time of writing. However, massive resistance remains at the $8 level, which has been tough to overcome this year. LINK remains down 86% from its May 2021 all-time high of $52.70, so there is plenty of room for movement.

View full text