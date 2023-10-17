Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Stack Overflow Cuts 28% of Workforce Amid AI Chatbot Popularity

Binance News
2023-10-17 05:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Stack Overflow, a developer and programmer platform, is reducing its workforce by approximately 28% due to the increasing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar announced the decision on October 16, citing macroeconomic pressures affecting the entire tech industry. The 15-year-old tech-focused question-and-answer forum, which serves millions of developers, coders, and enthusiasts, doubled its headcount in 2022 to 540. This week's layoffs account for around 150 employees. Stack Overflow's web traffic has seen a small decline compared to 2022, falling by an average of 5%. The company attributes this to developers trying GPT-4 after its release in March. Technology outlets such as Ars Technica have linked the rise of AI chatbots to declines in the traffic and usage of traditional social knowledge-sharing platforms like forums. In response, Stack Overflow announced its own AI solution, Overflow AI, in July. The goal is to leverage the platform's community knowledge to power AI that provides developers with personalized, trustworthy solutions.
View full text