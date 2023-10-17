Timeswap Lending Protocol Announces Pre-Mining Event and Token Generation

According to Foresight News, Timeswap, a lending protocol, has announced a pre-mining event to introduce TIME token incentives for lenders, borrowers, and liquidity providers (LPs) in the Timeswap pool. During the upcoming token generation event (TGE), pre-mined tokens will be claimed at a 1:1 ratio with TIME tokens. Each liquidity pool will have a fixed token allocation during the pre-mining process, and token rewards will decay linearly over time, encouraging early participation for higher earnings. Rewards for lending, borrowing, and LPs will vary. Furthermore, the TGE is scheduled for the first quarter of 2024, and pre-mining rewards will be separate from retrospective rewards for contributors and NFT holders.

