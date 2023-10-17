copy link
Solana-Based Multisig Management Tool Squads Raises $5.7 Million in Funding Round Led by Placeholder
Binance News
2023-10-17 03:24
According to Foresight News, Solana-based multisig management tool Squads has completed a $5.7 million funding round led by Placeholder. Other participants in the round included Multicoin Capital, Solana Ventures, Jump Crypto, Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, Jito Labs CEO Lucas Bruder, and Helius Labs CEO Mert Mumtaz. The funds raised will be used to enhance the product and launch a retail-focused iOS product later this year.
