copy link
create picture
more
Trust Wallet Announces Brand Update and New App Release
Binance News
2023-10-17 03:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has announced a brand update, which includes a new shield emblem and other visual designs. The updated Trust Wallet app for iOS and Android, as well as a browser extension, will be rolled out in phases globally starting October 16th and will continue for a week.
View full text