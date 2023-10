Trust Wallet Announces Brand Update and New App Release

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has announced a brand update, which includes a new shield emblem and other visual designs. The updated Trust Wallet app for iOS and Android, as well as a browser extension, will be rolled out in phases globally starting October 16th and will continue for a week.