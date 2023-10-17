Baidu Founder Announces Release of Wenxin 4.0 Model at Baidu World 2023

According to Foresight News, Baidu founder, chairman, and CEO Li Yanhong announced the official release of the Wenxin 4.0 model at Baidu World 2023. During the event, Li demonstrated the generation capabilities of the Wenxin 4.0 model, which quickly produced a set of advertising posters, five advertising copy samples, and a marketing video within minutes. Based on this capability, Baidu has launched the AIGC marketing creative platform, allowing a single individual to become an AI marketing team. The platform aims to revolutionize the marketing industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to create more efficient and effective advertising campaigns.

