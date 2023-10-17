copy link
BlockTower Capital Purchases 174,087 FXS Tokens Using 1 Million FRAX
2023-10-17 02:14
According to Foresight News, Spot On Chain monitoring revealed that five hours ago, BlockTower Capital spent 1 million FRAX to purchase 174,087 FXS tokens. The company now holds a total of 242,000 FXS tokens (approximately $1.379 million), ranking third in its investment portfolio.
