Manta Network's Manta Pacific to Migrate from Optimism's OP Stack to Polygon's Chain Development Kit
Binance News
2023-10-17 01:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Manta Network's zero-knowledge proof second-layer network, Manta Pacific, will migrate from Optimism's OP Stack to Polygon's Chain Development Kit. The move aims to provide the best experience for developers and users, ensuring faster transaction confirmations, enhanced security, and broader interoperability with Ethereum.
