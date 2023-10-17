copy link
Grayscale GBTC's Negative Premium Rate Narrows To 14%, Lowest Since December 2021
2023-10-17 01:03
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg's statistics show that the negative premium rate of Grayscale's GBTC has narrowed to 14%, marking its lowest level since December 2021. Additionally, GBTC has risen 164% this year, while Bitcoin has increased by approximately 71% during the same period.
