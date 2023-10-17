copy link
create picture
more
Aftermath Finance Launches AfSUI On Sui Mainnet To Enhance Capital Efficiency
Binance News
2023-10-17 00:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Aftermath Finance has officially launched afSUI on the Sui mainnet. Users can now stake their SUI tokens to obtain afSUI, aiming to provide higher capital efficiency for the staked SUI. The afSUI will be integrated into the entire Sui DeFi ecosystem, with initial use cases covering protocols such as Bucket Protocol and Turbos Finance.
View full text