Sui Foundation Announces Grants for 15 Projects Totaling $1.06 Million

According to Foresight News, the Sui Foundation has announced its grant recipients, with 15 projects receiving a total of $1.06 million in funding. These projects cover a range of products and services in core areas such as gaming, DeFi, commerce, tools, and others, aimed at building projects to promote the adoption and development of Sui. To receive a grant, projects must submit a proposal detailing the content they are building, project budget, key milestones, team experience, and expected contributions to the Sui community.

