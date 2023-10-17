copy link
create picture
more
Sui Foundation Announces Grants for 15 Projects Totaling $1.06 Million
Binance News
2023-10-17 00:13
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Sui Foundation has announced its grant recipients, with 15 projects receiving a total of $1.06 million in funding. These projects cover a range of products and services in core areas such as gaming, DeFi, commerce, tools, and others, aimed at building projects to promote the adoption and development of Sui. To receive a grant, projects must submit a proposal detailing the content they are building, project budget, key milestones, team experience, and expected contributions to the Sui community.
View full text