Galxe Updates Recovery Plan Following October 6 Security Incident

According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has updated its recovery plan in response to the security incident on October 6. The current team is verifying all support requests related to the fund recovery plan, and once the verification process is completed, the funds will be quickly allocated. Previously, Galxe announced that any users who suffered financial losses would receive full compensation in USDT on the Polygon network, with the value calculated as of 18:00 Beijing time on October 9. Additionally, to express gratitude for users' trust, the team will provide an extra 10% compensation to users.

