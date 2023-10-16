copy link
EY Partners With Fidelity Digital Assets For Blockchain Analytics Tool
2023-10-16 23:53
According to Foresight News, EY, one of the world's big four accounting firms, has partnered with Fidelity Digital Assets. Fidelity Digital Assets has become the first corporate client to utilize EY's web-based, on-chain analytics tool provided through its blockchain Software as a Service (SaaS) platform. This tool will help Fidelity Digital Assets independently access and query on-chain data, enhancing its internal risk management processes.
