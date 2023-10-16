copy link
create picture
more
ProShares To Launch Short Ethereum Futures ETF In November
Binance News
2023-10-16 23:43
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart announced on Twitter that ProShares' short Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) became effective on October 15 and is set to launch in early November.
View full text