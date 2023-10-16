New York City Announces AI Adoption Plan and Chatbot Integration

According to Cointelegraph, the administration of New York City Mayor Eric Adams has released a plan for the adoption and regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) within the local government, along with a new integration into city applications. The administration is developing a framework through which city agencies can evaluate AI tools and their risks. The framework is also designed to help build government employees' knowledge and skills of AI technologies and improve life quality for local residents. The plan will include 37 key actions, of which 29 are said to begin or be completed within the next year. Some of the goals of the plan include an established framework for AI governance, an AI advisory network, preparing city officials with AI knowledge and skills, and the publication of an annual AI progress report. Mayor Adams commented that while the technology presents opportunities for the government to more effectively deliver for its citizens, they also must be clear-eyed about its risks. As part of the announcement, the city's MyCity Business platform will include the first pilot of NYC's first citywide AI chatbot. The chatbot will help answer questions regarding opening or operating a business. Maria Torres-Springer, the city's deputy mayor for housing, economic development, and workforce, called the chatbot implementation an important milestone to make the government more accessible to everyone. The new AI chatbot will be able to source information from over 2,000 NYC business-related web pages to provide information on compliance with codes and regulations, available business incentives, and best practices to avoid violations and fines.

View full text