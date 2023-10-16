Uniswap Labs Introduces 0.15% Interface Fee on Select Token Trades

According to CoinDesk, Uniswap Labs, the primary company behind the development of decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, will implement a 0.15% fee on trades involving ETH, USDC, and other tokens starting Tuesday. The fee will only apply to swaps executed through Uniswap Labs' frontend. This new fee is separate from Uniswap's existing 'protocol fee' managed by governance voters and is being introduced by Uniswap Labs to 'sustainably fund our operations,' as stated in a blog post. Uniswap's inventor, Hayden Adams, mentioned in a tweet that the 'interface fee is one of the lowest in the industry, and it will allow us to continue to research, develop, build, ship, improve, and expand crypto and DeFi.' The 'interface fee' will affect trades where one of the tokens is ETH, USDC, WETH, USDT, DAI, WBTC, agEUR, GUSD, LUSD, EUROC, or XSGD, according to an FAQ. However, stablecoin swaps and trades between ether and wrapped ether will not be subject to the fee.

