ARPA Network's Randcast Launches on Optimism, Gnosis Chain Collaborates with Moralis

Binance News
2023-10-16 13:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, ARPA Network's random number generator (RNG), Randcast, has gone live on Optimism, a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum. The aim of this move is to foster a more secure, dynamic, and immersive experience in the world of on-chain games and autonomous worlds. Random Number Generation is vital to many digital and online spaces, including the gaming industry. Currently, there is no mature and secure random number solution available on Optimism, which is why ARPA made this move. In other news, Gnosis Chain, an EVM layer-1 blockchain, and Moralis, a leading Web3 data provider, announced a collaboration to empower the development of advanced Web3 solutions on Gnosis Chain. This partnership is a response to substantial demand from the Moralis community and gives developers building on Gnosis Chain access to Moralis' expansive suite of Web3 APIs. This collaboration further solidifies the blockchain's position as a developer-optimized, innovation-focused network. Developers can access resources and tutorials at moralis.io/chains/gnosis/.
