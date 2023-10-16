BC Technology Group Considers Selling Crypto Exchange OSL for $128 Million

According to CoinDesk, BC Technology Group is considering the sale of its crypto exchange OSL at a valuation of 1 billion Hong Kong dollars ($128 million), as reported by Bloomberg on Monday. OSL provides prime brokerage, exchange, and custody of crypto assets, as well as infrastructure for financial institutions to offer digital asset trading. BC Technology may choose to sell parts of OSL's business rather than the entire entity, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. The sources added that BC's deliberations are ongoing and there is no guarantee that a deal will be finalized. OSL is one of two exchanges to have won crypto licenses in Hong Kong under the region's new regulatory regime introduced in June, the other being HashKey. The application process is believed to have been costly, with companies spending between $12-20 million, individuals familiar with the matter told CoinDesk in August. BC Technology did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

