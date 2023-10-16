copy link
Tether Freezes 32 Addresses Linked to Israeli and Ukrainian Terrorism and War
2023-10-16 12:14
According to Foresight News, Tether has frozen 32 addresses associated with terrorism and war in Israel and Ukraine, holding a total of 873,118.34 USDT. Tether stated that it has currently assisted 31 institutions in 19 jurisdictions in conducting investigations, freezing a total of $835 million in assets. These assets are primarily related to theft (hacker attacks), with a small portion related to other crimes.
