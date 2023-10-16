Tether Freezes 32 Addresses Linked to Israeli and Ukrainian Terrorism and War

According to Foresight News, Tether has frozen 32 addresses associated with terrorism and war in Israel and Ukraine, holding a total of 873,118.34 USDT. Tether stated that it has currently assisted 31 institutions in 19 jurisdictions in conducting investigations, freezing a total of $835 million in assets. These assets are primarily related to theft (hacker attacks), with a small portion related to other crimes.

