EOS EVM v0.6.0 Launches With New Cross-Chain Support And Virtual Machine Communication

According to Foresight News, EOS EVM v0.6.0 has been launched on the mainnet, featuring several updates. These include unlicensed cross-chain support for ERC-20 tokens, allowing users to transfer USDT between EOS EVM addresses, EOS addresses, and exchanges, and support for cross-virtual machine communication.