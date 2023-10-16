copy link
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases By 6.47% To Reach A New All-Time High
2023-10-16 11:53
According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com shows that Bitcoin mining difficulty has been adjusted at block height 812,448, increasing by 6.47% to reach a new all-time high of 61.03 T. Additionally, the mining difficulty has grown by approximately 71.4% since mid-October 2022.
