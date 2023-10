Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases By 6.47% To Reach A New All-Time High

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, data from BTC.com shows that Bitcoin mining difficulty has been adjusted at block height 812,448, increasing by 6.47% to reach a new all-time high of 61.03 T. Additionally, the mining difficulty has grown by approximately 71.4% since mid-October 2022.