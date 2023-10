Swiss Online Bank Launches Automated Cryptocurrency Lending Product

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Swiss online bank Dukascopy has introduced an automated cryptocurrency lending product for its customers. To access this service, users must open a multi-currency account (MCA) with the bank. Once the supported cryptocurrencies are transferred into the account, users will receive 50% of the transferred cryptocurrency's value in US dollars in their MCA account, while the other half will be transferred to a trading sub-account. At the same time, the user's trading account will open long positions equivalent to the transferred cryptocurrency amount at the current price, in order to maintain the user's cryptocurrency investment position.