copy link
create picture
more
Digital Asset Investment Products See Net Inflows for Third Consecutive Week
Binance News
2023-10-16 11:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced net inflows of $15.2 million last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows. Bitcoin investment products saw net inflows of $16.4 million, while Ethereum investment products experienced net outflows of $7.4 million. Investment products betting against Bitcoin had net inflows of $1.7 million. Additionally, Solana investment products witnessed inflows of $3.7 million once again.
View full text