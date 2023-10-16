Digital Asset Investment Products See Net Inflows for Third Consecutive Week

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced net inflows of $15.2 million last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows. Bitcoin investment products saw net inflows of $16.4 million, while Ethereum investment products experienced net outflows of $7.4 million. Investment products betting against Bitcoin had net inflows of $1.7 million. Additionally, Solana investment products witnessed inflows of $3.7 million once again.

