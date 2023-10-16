copy link
Meitu No Longer Focusing on Cryptocurrency Investments, May Sell at Appropriate Time
2023-10-16 08:24
According to Foresight News, Meitu's Senior Investor Relations Manager, Kang Yicong, stated that the company is no longer focusing on or purchasing cryptocurrency assets and may sell them at an appropriate time. Kang Yicong mentioned that the company has not bought any cryptocurrencies since 2021, and the previous purchases were made for strategic considerations, with no further actions taken afterwards.
