ZkSync Ecosystem EraLend Attacker Transfers 281 ETH To New Address
Binance News
2023-10-16 06:14
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that an attacker, who targeted the zkSync ecosystem lending protocol EraLend, has transferred approximately 281 ETH to a new address, 0xf888.
