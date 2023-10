FrenTechPro Identified As Phishing Project By SlowMist Founder

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, SlowMist founder Yu Xian has warned that FrenTechPro is a phishing project. He stated that clicking on the 'ACTIVATE NOW' button on the website will continuously attempt to steal wallet-related assets. Foresight News urges users to be cautious of the risks involved.